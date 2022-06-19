Chess
WATCH: PM Modi plays chess with GM Koneru Humpy during Olympiad torch relay
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen indulging in a mini chess game with the first Indian female Grandmaster, Koneru Humpy.
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, was seen indulging in a mini chess game with the first Indian female Grandmaster, Koneru Humpy. The visual which is now viral on social media was captured ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad torch relay in Delhi.
PM Modi was called upon the dais to play the ceremonial move following which he played the white pawn to e4. Humpy replied with e5 before the two played one more move each before shaking hands.
India will host the Chess Olympiad for the first time in history later this year. It is expected to be the biggest ever sporting event with players from more than 300 countries expected to flock down to Chennai for the event.
The world chess body, FIDE, had earlier announced a torch relay for the Olympiad for the first time in history. The torch relay was kicked off by Narendra Modi today in Delhi.