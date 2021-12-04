Chess
Chess: Magnus Carlsen wins the longest World Championship match in history
Game number 6 of the ongoing World Championship ended with Carlsen winning a 136-move battle using the white pieces.
The reigning chess world champion, Magnus Carlsen, and his challenger, Ian Nepomniachtchi, played out the longest game in the history of the World Championships on Friday. The game ended with Carlsen winning a 136-move battle using the white pieces.
Yes, a 136-move game making it the longest game played in the history of the Chess World Championships. This marathon match lasting 7 hours and 45 minutes went past the previous record of 124-move battle between Viktor Korchnoi and Anatoly Karpov, way back in the year 1978.
The World Championship battle between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi started on 26th November 2021. A total of six matches have already been played, with Carlsen's win during the 136-move battle being the first decisive result. The Norwegian now leads 3.5-2.5 as the race for the top prize gathers steam.
While the game on Friday made the record for being the longest game in world championships history, it also brought an end to a 19-match draw streak at the biannual event.