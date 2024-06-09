'The loss against Pragg was the most memorable game': Magnus Carlsen after winning Norway Chess

World no. 1 Magnus Carlsen clinched this year's Norway Chess event in Stavanger on Saturday.

Hikaru Nakamura and Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa finished second and third respectively.

After winning the prestigious title, Magnus said his loss against Praggnanandhaa was the most 'memorable game'.

"The most memorable game was certainly the one against Pragg, I think," said Magnus.



The statement from Magnus spoke about how humble and respectful he is about his opponents citing a loss as the most memorable moment.



"That was the only game I lost, It was a good game and Pragg also played a very good game to crush me that well," he added.

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus for the first time in classical chess in the third round of the Norway Chess 2024.





During the course of the tournament, Praggnanandhaa became only the fourth Indian to beat Carlsen in a game of classical chess.



“His opening was provocative. I said he wanted to fight because otherwise he could play something solid. I didn’t mind at all. We’ll fight and we will see how it goes,” Praggnanandhaa was quoted as saying by The Indian Express after his win against Magnus.



But, this was not the first time that Praggnanandhaa had won against Magnus. Earlier, Praggnanandhaa beat Magnus six times in the Rapid and Blitz format. Not surprisingly, Praggnanandhaa is only behind the legend Viswanathan Anand. Anand won against Magnus 20 times in all three formats.