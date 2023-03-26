Lake Youth Club, Kolkata Supports Utsab Chatterjee, Recent Chess International Master, with Gift of High-End Laptop

Lake Youth Club (LYC), Kolkata has gifted a high-end laptop to Utsab Chatterjee, a young chess player from West Bengal who recently achieved the title of ‘International Master’ in Chess with an ELO Rating of 2338. Utsab's remarkable chess journey and achievements have caught the attention of the club's members who felt that he deserved support in his quest of becoming West Bengal’s next Chess GrandMaster.



R Jagannathan, Honorary President of Lake Youth Club said, "We found Utsab to be an extremely deserving candidate of our support and therefore in his quest of becoming West Bengal’s next Chess GrandMaster we identified his need for a high-end laptop and decided to support this need". The club is known for its commitment to encouraging young and talented sportspersons in and around West Bengal.

Lake Youth Club, Kolkata, which was instituted in 1958, has a long history of supporting sports, literary, and cultural activities in the region. After years of active participation in all South Kolkata Sports Federation activities and tournaments, the members of the club have created a small corpus to encourage young, talented, and needy sportspersons.

I Ramachandran, Honorary Secretary of Lake Youth Club, said, "We at LYC along with all sports lovers and citizens of West Bengal will surely be waiting for the day when Utsab attains Chess Grand Master level". The club is committed to supporting talented youngsters by way of scholarships, gifts or grants in cash or kind to enable them to pursue their dreams.

The club's initiative to support Utsab is in line with its objective to encourage young boys and girls to pursue their dreams. The past recipients of LYC sponsorships are summarized in the attachment. The members of the club hope that their small contribution will help build West Bengal's and India's future.

With the support of Lake Youth Club, Utsab Chatterjee is now equipped to continue his journey towards becoming a Chess GrandMaster