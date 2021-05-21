Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli to lead Indian challenge at Women's Chess World Cup 2021

Four Indian women chess stars have qualified for the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup to be held in Russia in the month of July 2021.



The Indian challenge in Russia would be led by top Grand Masters Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli with International Masters Padmini Rout and Bhakti Kulkarni for company. The official list of qualified players was published by FIDE on Wednesday. While GM Humpy and GM Harika qualified on the basis of their high ratings, the duo of IM Rout and IM Kulkarni made it through on the basis of Asian continental quota.

🌟 Indian stars @humpy_koneru @HarikaDronavali @acciochess and @Bhaktichess are part of the qualified list of players released by @FIDE_chess!



📅 The FIDE Women's World Cup 2021 is slated to take place in the second half of 2021.



Details: https://t.co/Mb3WMcde1l — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) May 20, 2021