Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli to lead Indian challenge at Women's Chess World Cup 2021
Four Indian women chess stars have qualified for the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup to be held in Russia in the month of July 2021.
The Indian challenge in Russia would be led by top Grand Masters Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli with International Masters Padmini Rout and Bhakti Kulkarni for company. The official list of qualified players was published by FIDE on Wednesday.
While GM Humpy and GM Harika qualified on the basis of their high ratings, the duo of IM Rout and IM Kulkarni made it through on the basis of Asian continental quota.
While, Koneru Humpy is the ranked world number 3 in women's standard chess, Harika Dronavalli is ranked 10th. On the other hand, Bhakti Kulkarni and Padmini Rout are ranked number 67 and 92 respectively among women.
The FIDE Women's Chess World Cup is expected to witness more than 106 players fight it out for the top prize. As of now, all the qualified players have to submit a signed copy of their respective contract for participation in the World Cup by 4th June 2021.