Humpy, Dronavalli, Vaishali to lead Indian challenge at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix

India's chess prowess takes center stage once again as the trio of grandmasters Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, and R Vaishali gear up to headline the forthcoming 2024-2025 FIDE Women’s Grand Prix Series.

Having earned their spots through rigorous qualifying conditions, these three stalwarts will spearhead India’s campaign in the prestigious tournament. Joining them are other formidable competitors, including former world champions Tan Zhongyi, Alexandra Kosteniuk, and Mariya Muzychuk.

FIDE is pleased to announce the list of players who have secured their place in the 2024-2025 WGP Series. All 14 qualified players have earned their spot in the Women's Grand Prix thanks to fulfilling the qualifying conditions. The remaining six players to take part will be…

However, the absence of reigning champion Ju Wenjun is notable. She has been replaced by Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, whose credentials include being the runner-up in both the Women’s World Rapid and Women’s World Blitz Championships 2018.



FIDE announced significant improvements to the series, including an increase in the number of tournaments from four to six and an expanded participant pool from 16 to 20. Additionally, prize money for participants has been boosted.

Emil Sutovsky, CEO of FIDE, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, underlining its crucial role in promoting women’s chess globally.

“One of the key focus areas for FIDE is women’s chess. We want more women to play, and we want them to have more events, better events, and better conditions. Our best female players deserve it - and it will also serve as an incentive for the new generation,” Sutovsky said in a statement.

With Humpy securing a commendable second place in the women’s section of the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto and Vaishali finishing fourth, the Indian contingent enters the Grand Prix series with high hopes and determination.