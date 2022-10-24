Chess: Koneru Humpy set to start her Women's Candidates campaign - Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming

The first Indian woman to earn the title of a chess Grandmaster (GM), Koneru Humpy will start her women's candidates campaign on Tuesday. The 35-year-old will take on Ukrainian GM Anna Muzychuk in the Pool A quarterfinals.

Humpy and Muzychuk will go up against each other in a total of 4-games - the first of which will be played tomorrow, over the next five days. The winner of the match will move into the Pool A semifinal, where they will take on the winner of the second quarterfinal between Lie Tingjie and Mariya Muzychuk.

Pool A quarterfinals: Anna Muzychuk plays against Humpy Koneru, and Mariya Muzychuk against Lei Tingjie.

The games start tomorrow at 15:00 CEST. pic.twitter.com/YekdkLKamW — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) October 24, 2022





What is Women's Candidates?

The Women's Candidates is a prestigious chess tournament where the top 8 players in the world fight it out to earn the right to challenge the reigning World Champion.

Who is the reigning World Champion?

The reigning Women's World Champion in chess is China's GM Ju Wenjun. The winner of the Candidates will take on Ju Wenjun to be crowned the World Champion.

What is the format of the Women's Candidates?

The 8 players in the Women's Candidates are divided into two pools of four players each. The four players are then pitted against each other in a knockout format. The winner of both Pools will then compete against each other next year to earn the ticket to challenge the World Champion.

Which pool is Koneru Humpy drawn in?

Koneru Humpy is drawn in Pool A alongside the Muzychuk sisters and Lie Tingjie.

What is the Schedule for Koneru Humpy's matches?

Koneru Humpy will take on Anna Muzychuk in the Pool A quarterfinals. This is how the schedule looks for that clash:

Game 1 - 25th October - 6:30pm IST

Game 2 - 26th October - 6:30pm IST

Game 3 - 28th October - 6:30pm IST

Game 4 - 29th October - 6:30pm IST

If Humpy wins the quarterfinal against Anna, she will play the semifinal against either Tingjie or Mariya. This is how the schedule looks like for the semifinals:

Game 1 - 1st November - 6:30pm IST

Game 2 - 2nd November - 6:30pm IST

Game 3 - 4th November - 6:30pm IST

Game 4 - 5th November - 6:30pm IST

LIVE Stream

All the matches are expected to be LIVE streamed in the official YouTube channel of FIDE.