Koneru Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

The 33 year old from Andhra Pradesh was once the youngest ever woman to achieve the title of Grand Master at the age of 15 years, 1 month and 27 days in the year 2002. Humpy beat the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker and Rani Rampal to take the honour.

"This award is very precious, not only to me but to the entire chess fraternity. Being an indoor game, chess doesn't get as much attention as sports like cricket in India. But with this award, I hope, the game will draw people's attention," said Humpy to BBC.



