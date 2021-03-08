Chess
Koneru Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year
While Koneru Humpy was named the Indian sportswoman of the year, Anju Bobby George was handed the Life Time Achievement Award and Manu Bhaker took home the Emerging Player of the Year title.
The reigning Rapid Chess World Champion, GM Koneru Humpy, was named as the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year, earlier today.
The 33 year old from Andhra Pradesh was once the youngest ever woman to achieve the title of Grand Master at the age of 15 years, 1 month and 27 days in the year 2002. Humpy beat the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker and Rani Rampal to take the honour.
"This award is very precious, not only to me but to the entire chess fraternity. Being an indoor game, chess doesn't get as much attention as sports like cricket in India. But with this award, I hope, the game will draw people's attention," said Humpy to BBC.
The BBC recognition for Humpy comes after her splendid show during India's successful run at the Online Chess Olympiad, where she won the decisive Armageddon with the black pieces in the semifinal against Poland, to take India through to the final.
Besides, the 2005 World Athletics Championship gold medallist, Anju Bobby George, was honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award and the young shooter and one of India's brightest hopes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker, was awarded the Emerging Sportswoman of the Year.
The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year was first introduced in the year 2019, with an aim to honour the achievements of Indian sportswomen.