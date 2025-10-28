Kishan Gangolli’s golden move lends hope to differently abled chess players

Chess makes the headlines in India with ease.

Such is the nature of the sport’s popularity in the country that driven by the accomplishments of the game’s young stalwarts, chess is talked about on a regular basis and often regardless of the nature of the result.

That said, when Bengaluru-based Kishan Gangolli won gold at a FIDE Chess Olympiad at Astana, Kazakhstan this past Sunday with an unbeaten 5/6, barring select Chess-only websites, the media did not as much bat an eyelid.

The reason?

The tournament in question was a Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities.

An opportunity

Despite the media not hounding him for interviews over the victory, Kishan is not disappointed one bit. Instead, he oozes gratitude.

“FIDE has done a fantastic job of creating opportunities for all of us,” he says, in a telephone interaction with The Bridge.

Kishan is no stranger to such victories.

In 2012, he won gold playing on the second board at the 14th Chess Olympiad for the visually impaired. Also, he is an 8-time National Chess Champion and Asian Champion in Chess for the visually impaired.

The victory at Astana, however, was special owing to it being just the second such edition and its acceptance of mixed disability participants, which naturally led to the player-pool being a fare more competitive one.

Victory, therefore, was not handed on a platter.

The Olympiad was a global event and drew participation from the top 34 teams from across the world, including players with various disabilities.

In the 2023 edition, the Indian team had secured 4th place and Kishan had won an individual Silver medal.

Quite naturally, the expectations were high. The preparations, however, were inadequate.

“I didn’t have enough preparation before the event. I had just joined as an Assistant Director in the Department of Cooperative Audit, Government of Karnataka, under the sports quota, in the first week of September,” recalls Kishan.

Thankfully, IM Swayangsu Satyapragyan from Odisha, began an online camp of sorts two weeks ahead of the tournament and ahead of the event, Kishan’s new employers were kind enough to grant a week’s worth of leave to aid his final preparation.

Stiff competition

Pitted against a highly competitive field, the India squad was constantly up against it.

“I remember that we were in trouble against Colombia in the 5th round. Already our team had faced a loss and (had) one win,” recalls Kishan.

To secure a draw, he was faced with a ‘must-win’ situation and despite the pressure, he managed to eke out a win.

His approach was to keep things simple: “I had a very simple strategy, keeping control of position and not going for wild complication. There were situations where it seemed like I was in trouble especially in the 1st round and 3rd round but I found a counter attacking idea which helped me to overcome those situations.”

While the Indian contingent finished 12th, Kishan’s individual gold helped salvage the campaign in some way.

Despite being constantly relegated to the footnote in Indian chess annals, Kishan remains bullish when quizzed about whether such victories will bring greater attention to chess for the differently abled.

“I hope so,” he says.

Armed with a Gold at the 2nd FIDE Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities, the 32-year-old is now looking ahead with renewed optimism.

“From next year, FIDE is planning to have this event along with mainstream Olympiad (where Gukesh and Prag play). I think this boosts the chess among the disabled and also gives recognition to all of us which was due from a long time.”