2nd FIDE Chess Olympiad for People with disabilities: Historic Gold for Kishan Gangolli

India’s ace visually challenged chess player Kishan Gangolli has won the Gold Medal on Board 3 at the 2nd FIDE Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from 19th to 26th October 2025.

This feat marks the first time than an Indian player has won a gold medal in this prestigious global event.

The Olympiad witnessed participation from the top 34 teams across the world, featuring players with various disabilities.

The Indian team, comprising Shashikanth Kutwal, Kishan Gangolli, Aryan B. Joshi, Darpan Inani and Megha Chakraborty, represented the nation with great spirit and determination, finishing 12th overall in the team standings.

In the overall team event, FIDE 1 Team secured the first place, followed by Poland in second place and Israel in third place.

Kishan Gangolli’s exceptional performance earned him the Board Prize on the Third Board, where he scored an impressive 5-points out of 6 rounds, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Hailing from Karnataka, Kishan Gangolli is an 8-time National Chess Champions and Asian Champions in Chess for the visually impaired.