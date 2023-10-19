Karthikeyan M becomes second Indian to beat Magnus Carlsen in classical chess

24-year-old Indian Chess grandmaster Karthikeyan Murali stunned world number one Magnus Carlsen and became the second-ever Indian after veteran Viswanathan Anand to defeat him in the classical chess format on Thursday.

The Indian player scored the win over Magnus with black pieces in the seventh round of the ongoing Qatar Masters. With this win, Karthikeyan joined SL Narayan, Javokhir Sindarov, David Paravyan, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nodirbek Yakubboev in the leadership group with a score of 5.5/7.

The two-time national champion from Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) played a flawless game and compensated for his draw against Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran in the sixth round.

Grandmaster Karthikeyan Murali has managed to do something extraordinary - something only one Indian player has managed to do so far. After Vishy Anand, Karthikeyan is the second Indian player to defeat the World no.1 Magnus Carlsen in classical chess!



In the tournament, Karthikeyan won four rounds and drew three rounds. He defeated Madhavan Hari, Q Bi Chen, NR Vishakh, and Magnus Carlsen and drew with R Vaishali, Yueheng Jin, and Parham Maghsoodloo.



Karthikeyan, who became India's 38th grandmaster in 2015 at the age of 16, became the second-ever Indian after Viswanathan Anand to defeat Magnus Carlsen in the classical format. Earlier in 2005, Pentala Harikrishna defeated Magnus in the 2005 Lausanne Young Masters.

R Praggnanandhaa has also defeated Magnus but in rapid or exhibition matches.

Earlier in the sixth round, India's 83rd grandmaster Aditya Sawant also troubled Magnus by playing a near-perfect game before committing a blunder in the last moments.

