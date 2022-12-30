Iranian chess player to flee to Spain after competing in World C'ships without hijab

Iranian chess player Sara Khadem is reportedly planning to flee to Spain after photographs of her playing without a hijab at the recently concluded 2022 World Rapid and Blitz Championships surfaced online.

As per a report in Spanish newspaper El Pais, Khadem is unwilling to return to Iran over the fear of retaliation over the violation of the headscarf rule by the Iranian government.

Reports further state that Khadem and her husband Ardeshir Ahmedi, who is a film director by profession, already own a home in the European country. It is, however, unclear if they have obtained Spanish residency or would be seeking asylum.

Iran's Sara Khadem has been making headlines for not wearing a hijab and potentially moving to Spain — she's also making waves in the tournament. After a run of 6/7 she faces Alexandra Kosteniuk this round: https://t.co/6igqJUXTO8 #c24live #RapidBlitz pic.twitter.com/xMTtl0dcnf — chess24.com (@chess24com) December 30, 2022





Sara Khadem meanwhile finished with 10 points in 17 rounds at the Women's World Blitz Championships on Friday. She had earlier finished 29th with 6 points in 13 rounds in the Women's World Rapid Championships.