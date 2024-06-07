Norway Chess: All Indians lose in round nine, Pragg placed third

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated Alireza Firouzja of France in the Armageddon in the penultimate round of the Norway Chess tournament taking the first place in Stavanger on Thursday.

This win puts him at the top of the table ahead of Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, who suffered a defeat against Ding Liren of China in Armageddon.

It was a poor day for the Indians as R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali, and Koneru Humpy lost their respective games either in Armageddon or regular time.

While Pragg still has a chance to win it, he will have to win the last game with Black against Hikaru Nakamura.

One round left! 🙌



A classical win could leapfrog any second-placers to victory tomorrow! What's your prediction? 👇#NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/1HJMNfQDLB — Chess.com (@chesscom) June 6, 2024

The youngest-ever female grandmaster of India, Koneru Humpy suffered defeat at the hands of the female World champion from China, Ju Wenjun in Armageddon who maintained her sole lead in the women’s event.



Grandmaster R. Vaishali, suffered a defeat against Chinese player Lei Tingjie in the classical game, and Pia Cramling, belonging to a family of Grandmasters from Sweden, was defeated by Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the Armageddon.

Results: Norway Open 2024 Round Nine

Open: Magnus Carlsen (NOR) beat Alireza Firouzja (FRA); Hikaru Nakamura (USA) lost to Ding Liren (CHN); R.Praggnanandhaa (IND) lost to Fabiano Caruana (USA)

Women: R. Vaishali (IND) lost to Lei Tingjie (CHN); Ju Wenjun (CHN) beat Koneru Humpy(Ind); Anna Muzhchuk (UKR) beat Pia Cramling (SWE)