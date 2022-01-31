Indian GM Raunak Sadhwani wins the 2022 Tiger Cup Blitz tournament

Indian GM Ranauk Sadhwani has won the Tiger Cup Blitz event in Vladivostok, Russia. The Indian ChessKid scored a total of 10.5 points in 12 matches to win the title.

The 16-year-old chess player dominated the event by winning 10 matches, while he drew and lost only one match.

Amongst 100 players, Sadhwani was the only Indian Grandmaster to compete in the event. In his Twitter post, Sadhwani said, "Glad that I played my part in 'Save Tigers' Awareness campaign!"

🥇Place in Tiger Cup Blitz Event 2022 , Vladivostok ,Russia . Glad that I played my part in 'Save Tigers' Awareness campaign !https://t.co/DLpN6DAJ6p pic.twitter.com/C9i4F9nuoY — Raunak Sadhwani2005 (@sadhwani2005) January 30, 2022

Sadhwani also finished third in the Rapid chess event where he scored 4.5 points. He won four matches, drew one and lost two matches at the event.



The Tiger Cup chess tournament is held every year to create awareness about saving tigers around the world.

