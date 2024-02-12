Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Falls Short Against Fabiano Caruana in Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Quarterfinals

Indian prodigy D Gukesh faced a tough battle against world number two Fabiano Caruana of the United States, ultimately succumbing to a loss in the first game of the quarterfinals at the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess challenge.

Gukesh displayed resilience, gaining a slight advantage in the middle game against Caruana. However, the American Grandmaster seized the momentum and capitalized on his opportunity, securing victory after 39 intense moves.

With just one game played under classical time control, Gukesh finds himself in a precarious position, needing to win the return game to keep his semifinal hopes alive. Unfortunately, this defeat marks his fourth consecutive loss in the event, following three losses under rapid time control.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Alireza Firouza of France stunned the chess world with an upset victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway. Firouza strategically won a pawn in the middle game and efficiently converted it into a rook and pawns endgame, clinching victory in just 37 moves.

In another thrilling encounter, Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan capitalized on his opportunities to defeat world champion Ding Liren of China. Abdusattarov's impressive performance leaves Ding Liren in a precarious position, with the Uzbek needing just a draw in the next game to advance to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Levon Aronian of the United States and Vincent Keymer of Germany battled to a draw in their quarterfinal matchup, setting the stage for an intriguing second game.

As the tournament progresses, the spotlight remains on reigning champion Magnus Carlsen, who faces the daunting task of winning on demand in the return game against Firouza. With Carlsen's renowned ability to bounce back under pressure, fans anticipate an intense showdown in the upcoming matches.

While the outcome of the Aronian vs. Keymer contest remains uncertain, both players are expected to bring their A-game to the board, promising an enthralling battle of wits.