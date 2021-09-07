India at FIDE Chess Olympiad – Preview, athletes, where to watch, live streaming

The Indian Chess team for this years event will be made up of veteran and captain Vishwananthan Anand, Savitha Shri, Bhakti Kulkarni, R Vaishali, Koneru Jumpy, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Nihal Sarin, R Pragganandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi. The team will be playing in Pool B of the event and will begin their campaing on September 8 with a match against Egypt.



They will also face off against Sweden and France on the very same day. They then take on Azerbijan, Belarus and Shenzhen China on September 9th. The following day will see them play against Hungary, Moldova and Slovenia. All in all, there are a total of 9 teams in their group.

Top Division Pools have been published! The 15 teams qualified from Division 2 join the top-seeded ones to form four pools of ten. The best two of each pool will move on to the Play-off stage of the 2021 #FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad . Pools and lineups: https://t.co/oDQzJaPtsT pic.twitter.com/y156zTXgv6

What to Expect

The team is extremely strong with veterans like Vishwanathan Anand and Koneru Humpy making their presence felt. India was the joint winner last year along with Russia and will be looking to achieve a similar result this year as well. In order to qualify, each team must finish in the top 2 of the pool in order to ensure they get to the play off stage. There are a total of 4 pools so the top 8 overall will make it to the quarter finals. Vishwanathan Anand will be leading the team after taking over leadership from Vidit Gujrathi in July.

Where to Watch

The event will be live streamed on the FIDE Chess website along with regular text updates. Along with this, YouTube will also stream the event live for all chess fans to follow. The event attracted 65,000 concurrent viewers last year which was a major boost for the sport of Chess overall.