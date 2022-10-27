Indian squad for 2022 World Teams Chess C'ship announced

The Indian team for the upcoming 2022 World Teams Chess Championship was unveiled on Thursday. The six-member Indian contingent will be spearheaded by GM Vaibhav Suri as the non-playing captain.

The other members of the team include GM Vidit Gujrathi, GM Krishnan Sasikiran, GM P. Sethuraman, GM Abhijeet Gupta, and the teenaged GM Nihal Sarin.

The FIDE World Teams Chess Championship will be played 19th November to 26th November 2022 in Jerusalem. A total of 12 teams from across the globe will flock down to the city to compete in the prestigious event.

The tournament will see some big names like Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Anish Giri, Teimour Radjabov, Shakhiyar Mamedyarov, and Vasyl Ivanchuk among others in action.

The FIDE World Teams Chess Championships will be played in the rapid format. All the games will have a time control of 45 minutes plus 10 seconds increment with each move.

The 12 teams will be divided into two pools of 6 teams each, with the top four teams from each pool moving into the knockouts.



