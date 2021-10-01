Chess: India enter the semifinals of the FIDE World Women Team Championship

India reach the semifinals of FIDE world women's chess championships on Thursday after Mary Ann Gomes won both her games in each set against Kazakhstan.



India held a good position and managed to beat Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5 in the second set of the quarterfinals. Tania Sachdev, who was going strong earlier, made a blunder in the second set due to time pressure and lost the first decisive game.

R. Vaishali drew again on the second board, whereas Harika Dronavalli earned a clinical finish to help India draw level. The onus came to Mary Ann Gomes, whose victory in the first set helped India make it 2-2. Mary regained her hold to post a match-clinching victory.

Mary made it to the Indian team in place of Koneru Humpy and with her two wins at crucial moments, she made her presence felt. Mary came helped India overcome the setback, which it got after Vaishali's draw and Bhakti Kulkarni's loss in the third board.



A hard-fought match by Mary earned her a victory to make it 2-2.



The results

In Quarterfinal Set 1, India drew with Kazakhstan 2-2 (D. Harika drew with Zhansaya Abdumalik; R. Vaishali drew with Dinara Saduakassova; Bhakti Kulkarni lost to Meruert Kamilidenova; Mary Ann Gomes bt Gulmira Dauletova).

In Set 2, Kazakhstan lost to India 1.5-2.5 (Abdumalik lost to Harika; Saduakassova drew with Vaishali; Kamalidenova bt Tania Sachdev; Dauletova lost to Mary)

India will fight out against a formidable Georgia on Friday in the semifinals.

