India qualifies for FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship quarterfinals

India defeated France 3-1 in the fifth and final round, riding on wins from Bhakti Kulkarni and Mary Ann Gomes, to finish second in Pool A and qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship here on Wednesday.

India will take on Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. The India-France match saw Kulkarni get the better of Natacha Benmesbah in a 51-move encounter while Woman Grandmaster Gomes defeated IM Silvia Alexieva, also in 51 moves.

GM D Harika, the top Indian player, shared honours with Marie Sebag in a 45-move game while Tania Sachdev drew with Andreea Navrotescu in 34 moves. The other last eight matches are Russia vs America, Ukraine vs Armenia and Georgia vs Azerbaijan.



Earlier in the fourth round, India lost 1-3 to top-seeded Russia late on Tuesday. Harika held Aleksandra Goryachkina to a draw as did Mary Ann Gomes against Polina Shuvalova but Tania Sachdev and R Vaishali suffered defeats.



In the third round, the Indian women had beaten a strong Armenia 2.5-1.5. India finished the league phase with three wins, a draw and a loss.

