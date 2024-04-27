India eyes hosting World Chess Championship with USD 9.6 Million budget set by FIDE

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) faces the prospect of investing over Rs 80 crore (USD 9.6 million) should it opt to host the World Championship showdown between Indian sensation D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren of China.

FIDE, the international governing body for chess, recently issued a call for tenders from potential hosts for the prestigious event. AICF's newly-appointed secretary, Dev Patel, has expressed the federation's keenness to organize the spectacle, particularly given Gukesh's historic feat of becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the world title by clinching the Candidates Tournament in Toronto.

History has been made! We have a new challenger for the World Chess Championship:



Congratulations to 17-year-old Gukesh for winning the 2024 #FIDECandidates - the youngest player ever to qualify for the World Championship match! pic.twitter.com/bE9uBFX9ww — lichess.org (@lichess) April 22, 2024

FIDE's stipulations for potential bidders include a budget of Rs 8.5 million (approximately Rs 71 crore) and a facilitation fee of USD 1.1 million (approximately Rs 9 crore). The tournament is expected to span 25 days, with regulations set to be finalized by July 1. The total prize money, boosted to around USD 2.5 million (over Rs 20 crore) by FIDE, reflects an increase from the previous year.



Additionally, the organizer must adhere to FIDE's guidelines regarding commercial, sponsorship, and broadcasting rights, ensuring due respect for the interests of FIDE's sponsors and partners. Prospective bidders are required to provide a detailed breakdown of the budget, including proposals for payments related to commercial and sponsorship rights, broadcasting rights, and the distribution of sponsorship and broadcasting revenues between FIDE and the organizers.

The highly anticipated match, tentatively slated for November 20 to December 15, has spurred interest globally, with chess enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the clash of titans.

The final decision on the host for the championship will be based on various factors, including the proposed conditions and the broader interests of chess development. The deadline for submissions is set for May 31.