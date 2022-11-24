Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess

India defeats France in tie-breaker to reach World Team Chess C'ship semi-finals

The Indian chess team survived a late scare from France to reach the semi-finals of the World team chess championship.

India defeats France in tie-breaker to reach World Team Chess Cship semi-finals
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-24T13:45:06+05:30

India survived a late comeback from France and defeated them in the blitz tie-break 2.5-1.5 to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing World team chess championship 2022 in Jerusalem. India will face Uzbekistan in the semi-finals who defeated Ukraine in both rounds to reach the semi-finals.

India started the quarter-finals with a big win as Vidit Gujrathi defeated reigning World blitz champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. S.L. Narayanan continued his fine streak in the pool games and defeated Laurence Fressinet. The rest two games were a draw and India won the first round with a score of 3-1.

In the second round, French players faced a daunting task but they came back stronger to defeat India 3-1 and equalize the tie. Maxim Vachier-Lagrave and Laurent Fressinet had their revenge as they defeated Vidit Gujrathi and SL Narayanan with the other two games being drawn.

With the game moving into the blitz tie-break, India secured a thrilling win as Nihal Sarin and SL Narayanan prevailed over tough opposition.

Nihal Sarin and S L Narayanan did the star turn with victories over Jules Moussard and Laurent Fressinet respectively. Vidit Gujrathi, India's top player, held the top French star Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to a draw in 45 moves while the experienced K Sasikiran was beaten by Maxime Lagarde in 55 moves but the wins by Sarin and Narayanan did the trick.

India will face a tough challenge from Uzbekistan in the semi-finals. Uzbekistan has already defeated India in the fourth round with a score of 3.5-0.5. Chess Olympiad champion Nordirbek Yakubboev says that his team intends to win gold in Jerusalem, just as it did in Chennai at the 2022 Olympiad.

Chess Indian Chess 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X