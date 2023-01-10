5-member Indian team to compete at Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities

A five-member Indian team led by IM Shashikant Kutwal will compete in the Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities in Belgrade, Serbia later this month.

The world chess governing body FIDE, on Tuesday, published the preliminary list of all the participating teams for the tournament, which included India as the sixth seeds.

The Indian team with an average rating of 2073 will be spearheaded by former World Disabled Champion IM Shashikant Kutwal as the captain.

The other names in the team include Kishan Gangoli, Naveen Kumar A, Darpan Inani, and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan.

Four out of the five Indian players are rated above 2000, with Kutwal being the highest rated at 2185.

The Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities will be held from January 29th to February 5th 2023.