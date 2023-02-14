Koneru Humpy finishes second at FIDE Women's Grand Prix Leg 2

India's Koneru Humpy, on Sunday, finished second in the Women's FIDE Grand Prix Leg 2 with 7 points in 11 rounds with a final round draw against China's Tan Zhongyi.

Humpy registered 8 draws and 3 wins in 11 rounds to remain unbeaten in the tournament. Her wins came against E. Paehtz, A. Kashlinskaya, and Anna Muzychuk to finish half point behind the eventual winner Alexandra Kosteniuk.

The other Indian in action, Harika Dronavalli finished fourth with 6 points in 11 games. She made a quick draw with the third-placed Nana Dzagnidze in the final round of the event. The 32-year-old, too, remained unbeaten in the tournament but managed to register a solitary victory against Anna Muzychuk in the tournament.

The Indian duo were the only two players to remain unbeaten in the competition.

Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli take 130 and 90 Women's Grand Prix points respectively from the tournament.