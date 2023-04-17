Chess: D Gukesh wins Menorca Open for second year in row

Indian Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh, on Sunday, won the Menorca Chess Open for the second year in a row. The teenager finished with 7 points in 9 rounds before winning a tiebreak.

Gukesh, who was one of the seven leaders going into the final day, drew his final round game against Vladimir Fedoseev as total of eight players ended level on scores.

Gukesh, however, had equal tiebreak score against fellow Indian V Pranav. The do then had to fight it out in a blitz tiebreak which the former won with a 1.5-0.5 score to defend his Menorca Open title.





Defended my Menorca title !

And guess where...... Its Spain again!!!

Thanks Miquel for the excellent hospitality🙏 pic.twitter.com/VorazfHgNs — Gukesh D (@DGukesh) April 16, 2023





Gukesh had clinched the Menorca Open title for the first time last year with seven points, which included a win against fellow Indian Adhiban Baskaran in the final round.