GM Gukesh wins Gijon Chess Masters; inches closer to breaking 2700 rating barrier

Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh continued his winning spree as he lifted the Gijon Chess Masters title at Gijon, Spain on Friday. The 16-year-old scored 8 points out of 9 to be crowned the champion.

Gukesh D's love-affair with Spain continues!🔥🇮🇳🇪🇸



He scores a massive 2800 at the Ciudad de Gijon event, his 5th title in a few months following La Roda Open, Menorca Open, Sunway Formentera Open and the Concello de Carballo Open.





Gukesh drew with Cuban GM Martinez Duany in his final round match to seal the title. His dominance in the tournament can be understood from the fact that the second-placed player in the event - GM Alexander Fier, finished with a total of 6.5 points while the third-placed IM Antonio Gines finished with 6 points.

With this tournament win, Gukesh has now moved up to 2693 in the live rating scale and is within touching distance of becoming only the sixth Indian to break the 2700 rating barrier in chess. The others who have done it before Gukesh include former World Champion Viswanathan Anand, Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujarathi, Sasikiran, B Adhiban

Gukesh is now also the second ranked junior in chess behind Alierza Firouzja who competed in the recently concluded Candidates Tournament for earning a shot at challenging the current World Champion Magnus Carlsen.