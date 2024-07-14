Gukesh to lead India's Chess Olympiad team in Budapest

World Championship challenger GM Dommaraju Gukesh will be part of the Indian team that will compete in the 45th Chess Olympiad to be held in Budapest, Hungary from September 10 to September 23.

All eyes will be on Gukesh's games as he will challenge the reigning world champion Ding Liren later this year in Singapore.



Besides Gukesh, the Open category will feature the likes of GM Arjun Erigaisi, GM R Praggnanandhaa, GM Vidit Gujrathi and the reserve P Harikrishna.

The Indian women’s team GM Koneru Humpy pulled out of the event citing personal reasons. The Indian women's team will be comprised of GM D. Harika, GM R Vaishali, IM Divya Deshmukh, IM Vantika Agarwal and the reserve player IM Tania Sachdev.

"Discussions are on with a foreign coach to hold a pre-event camp,” said GM Abhijit Kunte, chief coach and chairman of the selection committee, AICF.

According to AICF president Nitin Narang, the camp is scheduled for August end and coaches and the exact date will be finalised soon.

Interestingly, the Indian Open team has three players in the top 10 of world rankings. Hence, either they will get the top seed or just sit behind the USA in the seedings.



According to Kunte, each team will have a non-playing captain, and two coaches, and their names are to be finalised.



The AICF will also allow a player’s personal coach to accompany the contingent as part of the contingent – on a no-cost basis.



Narang said necessary steps for getting the Indian government’s permission and the grants are initiated.



“We are hopeful that in continuation with last year's performances, the Indian team will perform well and win medals. AICF will provide all possible support to the teams, including three member coaching teams including a non-playing captain for each men's and women's team, who will assist the team,” Narang added.