Chess: D Gukesh becomes only the sixth Indian to break 2700-rating barrier

Indian teenage chess star, Dommaraju Gukesh became only the sixth Indian to cross the 2700-rating barrier, on Saturday. He is now the youngest Indian Grandmaster to ever to be rated above 2700 in chess.

Gukesh achieved this feat after he defeated GM Le Quang Liem with the white pieces in the ongoing Biel Chess Festival. At 16 years 1 month and 7 days, Gukesh is also the third youngest in the world ever to be rated above 2700. He is currently rated 2703.9.





First move by @DGukesh in the historic game at #BielChess that made him, at 16 years, 1 month and 17 days, the third youngest player in history to cross the magic threshold of 2700 Elo! pic.twitter.com/a7mUynlWJ2 — Biel Chess Festival (@BielFestival) July 16, 2022





The win against Liem has also propelled Gukesh to number 32 in the World Rankings. He also remains the second highest rated junior in the world behind Alireza Firouzja, who competed in the recently concluded Candidates Tournament.

The other Indians to be rated above 2700 in chess before chess include former World Champion Viswanathan Anand, Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujarathi, Krishnan Sasikiran and Baskaran Adhiban.

Viswanathan Anand also took to his personal Twitter account to congratulate the youngster.

"Congrats to Gukesh. A great achievement of 2700. Gaining rating and excellent games. This great form augurs well for Chennai! Nice to see our waca mentees right on top," Anand tweeted.

Congrats to @DGukesh . A great achievement of 2700 . Gaining rating and excellent games. This great form augurs well for Chennai ! Nice to see our #waca mentees right on top #chennaichessolympiad @aicfchess — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 17, 2022





Gukesh will also be a part of the India B team in the Open section for the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.