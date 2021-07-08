Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin wins Serbia Open chess

Young Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin on Thursday emerged champion in the Masters' section of the Serbia Open Chess Championship. This is the second consecutive tournament victory for sixteen-year old Sarin after he claimed the title in Silver Lake Open.

The GM from Thrissur, Kerala, on Thursday, played out a draw with GM Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia to finish with 7.5 points out of a possible nine to finish clear first in the 289-player field in the nine-round tourney. Sarin, who became a Grandmaster in 2018 at the age of 14, won six games and drew three, to remain unbeaten.

BREAKING!

Nihal Sarin 🇮🇳 wins the Serbia Open with an unbeaten 7.5/9.



This is @NihalSarin second consecutive tournament victory in Serbia 🏆



🚀 Nihal has now entered the @FIDE_chess World Top 100 players with a live rating of 2655 (+35 elo in Serbia) #Akshayakalpa pic.twitter.com/Vbl6Zjye9e — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) July 8, 2021

Sarin, who started the Serbia Open with wins in the first two rounds, ended the tournament with three successive wins and a draw in the final round, finishing a clear half point ahead of the field. The Silver Lake Open was his first over-the-board event after the COVID-19 pandemic break. Sarin's compatriot Arjun Erigaisi finished seventh with seven points.

The 14-year-old Indian IM Aditya Mittal also ended up with 7 points and took the 10th spot. He also earned his maiden Grandmaster norm in the process. Chennai was V Pranav, 15, earned his first GM norm and became an International Master. He lost the ninth and final round game to Ukrainian Kiril Shevchenko and ended with 6 points.

