Grandmaster D Gukesh claims top spot in India's Chess rankings

Indian chess sensation D Gukesh has become India's number one chess player after his stunning victory over Firouzja Alireza of France in the Candidates Chess tournament on Sunday.

Gukesh's exceptional performance not only secured his lead in the tournament but also positioned him as the youngest contender ever for the world championship title.

Surging ahead with a commanding total of 8.5 points out of a possible 13, the 17-year-old prodigy from Chennai now stands half a point ahead of his closest competitors, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi and American Hikaru Nakamura.

#FIDECandidates UPDATE —



Gukesh D. wins against Alireza, is now the sole leader of the competition with just one round to go. He is also the Indian no. 1 now, jumping up 10 places to reach world no. 6⃣ pic.twitter.com/bEiI9oL9lg — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 21, 2024

Gukesh's rise to the top spot in India's chess rankings comes as a result of his remarkable showing in the Candidates tournament, where he displayed strategic brilliance and determination on the board. With this achievement, he surpasses Erigaisi Arjun to claim the coveted India number one rank. Gukesh's stellar performance has propelled him to the sixth position in the world rankings.



He was the first player to break the 37-year-long reign of the previous Indian number one, Viswanathan Anand. His journey to the top spot began with a decisive victory against GM Misratdin Iskandarov (AZE) in Round 2.2 of the FIDE World Cup 2023, setting the stage for his meteoric rise in the world of chess.