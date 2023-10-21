GM SL Narayanan wins bronze, finishes Qatar Masters with best rating performance

Indian Grandmaster S L Narayanan won the bronze medal at the Qatar Masters chess tournament in Doha, outsmarting a strong field.



Narayanan, unbeaten in the nine-round event, finished behind Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev and Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who won 7 points each. The Uzbek duo won the gold and silver medals.

Narayanan earned the best rating performance of the tournament at 2792.

Great performance by SL Narayanan. He was just half a point off first place and missed two good chances against Sindarov 2 days ago and today against Hikaru Nakamura.#QatarMasters2023 — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) October 20, 2023

A former World Junior Championships bronze medallist, Narayanan settled for a draw in his final round against American GM Hikaru Nakamura. Nakamura finished fifth.



Abdusattorov had earlier exploited errors by GM Arjun Erigaisi, who played brilliantly but dropped a rook just when he was about to make a draw and earn a playoff.

Arjun could have won the title had he beaten Abdusattorov, irrespective of what happened in other matches. But a loss to Abdusattorov ruined that hope.

Happy to have played some good chess and finish 🥉 in such a strong field at #QatarMasters2023. Next stop: Fide Grand Swiss #isleofman. pic.twitter.com/WMWENpjwzr — SL Narayanan (@GMNarayananSL) October 20, 2023

World no. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who nearly lost again, this time against GM Abhimanyu Puranik, played out a draw and made a dismal 16th-place finish after losing 17.2 rating points.



Apart from Narayanan, a host of renowned Indian players, including D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, Aravindh Chithambaram and Aryan Chopra among others competed in the event.