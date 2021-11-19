GM Arjun Erigiasi crowned Rapid Champion at Tata Steel Chess 2021

The Indian Grandmaster, Arjun Erigiasi, has been crowned the rapid champion at the ongoing Tata Steel Chess 2021 in Kolkata. The Indian held the top seed Levon Aronian to a draw in the final round to clinch the title.

Playing with the black pieces, Arjun seemed to have landed himself in a bad position right out of the opening being a pawn down in a Petrov game. With the title seemingly slipping away from his hands, the youngster managed to hold his nerve and took advantage of a slight mistake from Aronian to hold the game and bag his first major title in the international circuit.

Hailing from the southern Indian state of Telangana, Arjun had a fantastic tournament in Kolkata and was the sole leader coming into the final day of the event. He defeated the likes of GM Sam Shankland, GM Karthikeyan Murali, GM Parham Maghsoodloo, GM Le Quang Liem, and IM R Vaishali en route his title win.

Arjun's only loss in the tournament came against fellow Indian youngster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa as he finished on the top with 6.5 points out of a possible 9.

With this win, Arjun Erigiasi becomes the first Indian to win the Tata Steel Chess rapid title. The previous winners of the event include GM Hikaru Nakamura in 2018 and reigning World Champion Magnus in 2018.