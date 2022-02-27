Chess
Five players in joint lead at National Chess Championship
Apart from Erigaisi and Gukesh, Abhijeet Gupta, M R Lalith Babu and Kaustav Chatterjee have 4.5 points after five rounds
Five players, including Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh, are in the lead after the fifth round of the 58th Senior National Chess Championship on Sunday.
Apart from Erigaisi and Gukesh, Abhijeet Gupta, M R Lalith Babu and Kaustav Chatterjee have 4.5 points after five rounds and they are followed in second place by a bunch of players, including top-seed B Adhiban, on four points.
In the fifth round matches, Erigaisi and Gukesh settled for a draw while Lalith Babu beat Aryan Chopra and Abhijeet Gupta defeated Aditya Mittal. Chatterjee, who had held Adhiban to a draw in the third round, put it across Karthikeyan Murali to join the four others at the top.
Important results:
5th round:
D Gukesh drew with Arjun Erigaisi,
M R Lalith Babu beat Aryan Chopra,
Adhiban drew Harsha Bharathakoti,
Abhijeet Gupta beat Aditya Mittal,
Mitraba Guha drew with Aronyak Ghosh,
Kaustav Chatterjee beat Karthikeyan Murali,
Aravindh Chithambaram beat S Harshad,
M Siddhanth drew with Abhimanyu Puranik.