Chennai Grand Masters delayed by a day due to a fire emergency at the venue

The much-awaited Chennai Grand Masters Super GM classical tournament has faced an unfortunate delay by one day due to a fire breaking out at the venue, Hotel Hyatt Regency, on Tuesday in Chennai.

The event was about to start on the 6th of August, but now the organizers will need some time to re-check their preparations, and hence the tournament will start on Thursday, 7th August.

This also meant that there will be no rest day at the tournament now, and everyone will be playing all their nine matches on 9 consecutive days.

An electrical short circuit on the 9th floor sparked a fire, filling the Hyatt Regency Hotel with smoke and making breathing difficult for athletes.

Therefore, everyone has been evacuated from the hotel, and due to this late disturbance, the organizers have decided to postpone the event as they need some time to clear everything and make it a tournament-friendly environment.

This is the third tournament of this Super GM tournament, having two sections - Masters, Challengers - of 10 players each, playing 9 classical matches each in a single round-robin format.

The 2025 edition has multiple top players in the masters section, including India's Arjun Erigaisi, Dutch no.1 Anish Giri, Vincent Keymer of Germany, and other Indian youngsters like Nihal Sarin, V Pranav.