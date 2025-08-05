Chennai Grandmasters 2025: Arjun Erigaisi leads star-studded field - Preview

The Quantbox Chennai Grandmasters 2025, widely regarded as India’s strongest classical chess tournament, returns for its third and most ambitious edition, scheduled from August 6 to 15 at the Hyatt Regency, Chennai.

This year’s tournament has expanded significantly, featuring 20 elite players split across the Masters and Challengers sections, and offers a whopping ₹1 crore winner’s prize in the Masters category.

Having already grown in prestige since its inaugural edition in 2023, the Chennai Grandmasters continues to serve as a key stop on the FIDE Circuit, with vital points on offer for qualification to the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

The previous editions were instrumental in the journey of current World Champion D Gukesh, and this year’s tournament could shape the path for others.

Format and structure

For the first time, the tournament adopts a nine-round classical round-robin format, making it more rigorous than the previous 7-round versions. The field will be divided into Masters and Challengers:

Masters: 10 elite Grandmasters battle for the title and FIDE points.

Challengers: A platform for rising stars and experienced campaigners to showcase their talent, with the winner earning a direct entry into the 2026 Masters.

Star-studded masters line-up

World No. 5 Arjun Erigaisi, one of India’s highest-ranked Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, who recently broke into the elite 2800 FIDE rating club, leads the charge in the Masters section of the Chennai Grandmasters 2025. He will face intense competition from a formidable field of international and domestic stars.

Among them is Vidit Gujrathi, a mainstay of India’s Olympiad team, known for his composure and deep preparation in high-stakes events. Another major contender is Anish Giri, the top Dutch player, whose consistent and rock-solid style has made him a fan favourite and a perennial presence in elite tournaments.

Adding more intrigue is Vincent Keymer, the prodigious German who brought valuable experience as a “second” to D Gukesh during the 2024 World Championship. Keymer’s strategic insight and youthful energy make him a dangerous opponent.

Also in the fray are dynamic international players Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands and Awonder Liang of the United States, both known for their creative play and aggressive outlook.

On the Indian front, Nihal Sarin and Karthikeyan Murali add depth and tactical flair to the line-up, while Ray Robson (USA) and Pranav V bring unpredictability and promise. With such an evenly matched field, every game will be fiercely contested, and even the so-called underdogs have the tools to produce headline-grabbing upsets.

Rising stars in Challengers section

The Challengers section of the tournament is equally captivating, showcasing a blend of seasoned competitors and emerging stars from the Indian chess circuit.

Among the front-runners are Abhimanyu Puranik, Aryan Chopra, Leon Luke Mendonca, Pranesh M, and P. Iniyan - all Grandmasters who have been consistently performing on the national and international stage, each hungry to prove they belong in the Masters league.

Veterans like Diptayan Ghosh and Adhiban Baskaran bring firepower and tactical brilliance, capable of shifting the momentum in any round. The women’s representation is strong, with Harika Dronavalli and R Vaishali, both key members of India’s gold-medal-winning women’s team at the Chess Olympiad, aiming to make their mark against a strong male-dominated field.

Completing the group is Harshavardhan G B, a promising young talent whose inclusion reflects the tournament's commitment to nurturing the next generation of champions.

Together, this ten-player group offers a thrilling mix of experience, ambition, and unpredictability, ensuring that each round in the Challengers section will be full of surprises and hard-fought battles.

Growth and legacy

The Chennai Grandmasters has grown from a late-announced 7-round invitational in 2023 to India’s flagship international chess tournament. The inaugural event, won by Gukesh D, helped him earn Candidates qualification. The 2024 edition crowned Aravindh Chithambaram as champion after a thrilling tiebreak with Aronian and Erigaisi.

The event is organized by Quantbox, NODWIN Gaming, ChessBase India, and MGD1, with support from the Tamil Nadu Government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

This synergy of state support, professional organization, and elite participation has made Chennai a global chess capital once again - this time, not just for talent development, but also for hosting world-class tournaments.

What’s at stake?

Besides the lucrative ₹1 crore prize, this tournament carries immense prestige and FIDE Circuit points that could make or break Candidates aspirations.

For players like Arjun Erigaisi, it’s about cementing elite status. For Giri and Gujrathi, it’s a chance to reclaim dominance. And for the Challengers, it’s a golden opportunity to break into the top league.