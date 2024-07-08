FIDE World Rapid and Blitz C'ships set to take place in New York City

The chess world is buzzed with excitement as the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2024 is set to take place in the last week of December in New York City.



This marks the first time the World Rapid and Blitz Championships will grace the city that never sleeps, promising five days of non-stop chess excitement and spectacular matchups.

The official announcement of the event was made at the closing ceremony of the World Corporate Chess Championship 2024, held from June 15 to 17 in New York.

This early announcement, a departure from previous years, allows players ample time to plan their participation and prepare for what promises to be a landmark event in the chess calendar.

The World Rapid and Blitz Championship is renowned as one of the most globally followed chess events, second only to the World Championship Match.

Last year, the event attracted over 250 million views worldwide, a record that is expected to be broken this year.

The championship will feature top players from across the globe, providing an unparalleled opportunity for fans to witness the strategic brilliance and lightning-fast decision-making of chess at its highest level.

Indians to watch out for

Some of India’s finest young talents are expected to compete at the event.

The roster will include the likes of Dommaraju Gukesh, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, Vidit Gujrathi, Arvind Chitambaram, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Harika Dronavalli, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh.

These players have been making waves on the international chess scene and are sure to bring their unique blend of strategy and flair to New York.

In addition to the Indian stars, the event will see participation from the world’s best players. Chess legends such as Magnus Carlsen, U.S. grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, Women's World Champion Ju Wenjun, and U.S. top woman player Irina Krush are expected to take part.

Their participation ensures a high level of competition and a thrilling experience for both online and in-person audiences.

Dream comes true

"It has long been a dream of FIDE to have such a chess spectacle in New York," said Emil Sutovsky, CEO of FIDE.

"Not only will this championship be a top-notch sporting event, but also a great festival of mind, art, brilliance, and a celebration of the beauty of chess. We invite everyone interested in chess no matter their level to join us as we start the journey to make this event one of the most memorable chess events ever to take place in New York," added Emil.

The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships will be supported by Freedom Holding Corporation, a multi-national financial services company.

CEO Timur Turlov said, "Chess is integral to our company culture, and we look forward to supporting the championship in New York City. Our experience with the World Corporate Chess Championship showed the immense potential and interest in chess from the U.S. finance sector and the general public."