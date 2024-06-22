FIDE team evaluates Chennai venues for possible World C'ship match

A two-member team from the International Chess Federation (FIDE) visited Chennai on Friday to assess potential venues and accommodations for the possible World Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren.

The visit included inspections of the Chennai Trade Centre complex, Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, and several luxury hotels.

Key venues and accommodations inspected

Kermen Goryaeva, Secretary of the FIDE Planning and Development Commission (PDC), and Anna Volkova, Head of Public Relations (PR), led the inspection.

The venues evaluated were the Chennai Trade Centre Complex Convention Center and the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

For player accommodation, the team visited ITC Grand Chola, Hyatt Regency, and Taj Connemara. The Leela Palace, where the FIDE representatives stayed, is also being considered.

FIDE has received bids to host the event from Chennai, New Delhi, and Singapore.

Anna Volkova explained that separate teams are inspecting each location, and a decision will be made by the end of June.

“After we collect reports from all three places, FIDE management will discuss all the reports and decide where to hold the match. The reports will be done in two or three days (from inspection). The venue will be announced by the end of June,” said Volkova.

Infrastructure and audience considerations

Volkova highlighted key considerations for the venue selection.

She emphasized the importance of infrastructure and logistics, stating, “We need dedicated routes for players because we expect a lot of visitors and a lot of audience, and, of course, we don’t want to disturb the players. So, usually, they need some space for their privacy, not to be disturbed by someone.”

From a marketing perspective, Volkova noted the necessity for the audience to have a comfortable and engaging experience.

"It’s very important for the audience to feel comfortable not just to watch them playing, but maybe also to have some side events, some side activities, have a place to eat, have a place to entertain themselves," she explained.

This requires substantial space to accommodate various client groups including players, media, organizers, visitors, and volunteers.

She adds, "As for the convention centre, it’s huge. It’s able to fit everyone."

Volkova pointed out that large events need to cater to a lot of stakeholders and ensure comfort for all participants, which the convention centre is well-equipped to handle.

Chennai's passion for chess

This is Volkova’s third visit to Chennai, following her previous trips for the 2022 Olympiad and its preceding inspection.

She remarked on the city’s unique enthusiasm for chess, “It’s a city like no other that loves chess. Chess here is like the main sport, if I may. And it’s always good to have big chess events in an environment where chess is loved, and chess players are like famous people and celebrities. And, of course, we owe a lot to Viswanathan Anand.”

The final decision on the World Championship venue is eagerly awaited by chess enthusiasts worldwide, as FIDE continues its evaluation of the competing cities.