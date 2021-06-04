FIDE strikes deal with Tech Mahindra for Global Chess League

The FIDE on Friday announced a new partnership with Tech Mahindra Ltd for the Global Chess League (GCL), which will also have former world champion Viswanathan Anand as its official mentor and partner to shape the league. The memorandum of understanding signed by FIDE with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, focuses on creating the Global Chess League, a project first proposed by the latter earlier this year.

Now, with the support of FIDE, the Global Chess League will be provided with an accredited and exclusive status as the only world league officially recognised by the governing body of the sport of chess, a press release here said. The competition will be established as a first-of-its-kind 'phygital' (physical and digital) league, engaging players from all levels – professional or otherwise. Five-time world champion Anand, said, "With FIDE coming on board along with Tech Mahindra, I am sure the Global Chess League will help in catalysing the popularity of the game while keeping the spirit of the game intact, and create opportunities for young talent across the world."

We are delighted to announce the landmark partnership with @FIDE_chess for the Global Chess League along with @vishy64theking as mentor & partner



Game on: https://t.co/ZgMGvUHGCp#unlockTheNxtNow — Tech Mahindra (@tech_mahindra) June 4, 2021

The collaboration between Tech Mahindra and FIDE will also promote playing chess in new and innovative formats, create opportunities for youth, and foster many champions globally, the release said. The partnership aims to leverage new-age technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, among others. A new holding company will be created to operate the functioning of the Global Chess League, in which the FIDE president will be part of the board of Directors. The project will also count on Anand as mentor and partner, who will not just advise but will also help shape the league, the release said.

Honoured and delighted to receive the endorsement & partnership of @FIDE_chess for the Global Chess League. The Game is now truly underway. Keep watching this space...as we plan our next moves... https://t.co/khzghm3HoP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 4, 2021

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said "From tweeting about the game to forming a league under Viswanathan Anand's mentorship, and now on-boarding FIDE – the entire journey has been very gratifying." He hoped the Global Chess League will take the game to new heights and create vibrant opportunities for the entire chess community across the world. FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said "I am certain that Tech Mahindra's expertise will further aid in elevating The Global Chess League to the next level, accelerate its popularity and lay out the most riveting tournament for chess fans."



The Global Chess League will engage players from all levels – professional or otherwise and will have several franchise owned teams from across the world. The teams will comprise a mix of titled women and men players along with juniors and wildcard entrants playing each other in an exciting format.