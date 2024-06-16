'Gukesh playing World C'ship will inspire youngsters': FIDE president

D Gukesh will become the youngest ever to play in the World Championship at the age of 17 later this year.

The president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich said Gukesh's qualification as a contender for the World Championship will inspire youngsters worldwide.



“I think it will inspire all the youngsters in the world,” said Dvorkovich on Gukesh contesting the World Championship. “They now know what they could achieve with hard work," he added.

In April this year, Gukesh scripted history by becoming the youngest man to win the prestigious FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada.

The Indian teenager had finished as the sole leader at the end of a gripping 14-round FIDE Candidates.

The win earned Gukesh the right to challenge reigning world champion Ding Liren of China in the World Championships.

While qualifying for the World Championship, Gukesh also surpassed legendary Garry Kasparov's record, who was 22 when he qualified for the World Championships in 1985.

Gukesh now stands a chance to break Kasparov's record of being the youngest champion.

'Happy to receive three strong bids'

Meanwhile, Dvorkovich said FIDE has received three bids to host the World Championship match between Gukesh and Liren, scheduled for November-December.

While Chennai, backed by the state government of Tamil Nadu, and New Delhi, backed by All India Chess Federation (AICF), joined the bidding war from India, Singapore is the other country to bid for the prestigious event.

“We are happy to receive three strong bids, which is quite a unique situation," Dvorkovich told The Hindu.



FIDE had set a minimum of $6.5m as a bidding price to host the World Championships. And it has received three bids of US$8.5 million.

Speaking to Chessbase India, FIDE's CEO Emil Sutovsky said, “The format and the dates of the World Championship Match will be announced later in June and the results of the bids within a month”.