FIDE to form investigation panel for Carlsen-Niemann cheating controversy

FIDE's Fair Play Commission (FPL) has made the decision to act ex-officio and establish an Investigatory Panel in response to recent developments in the Carlsen-Niemann debate (IP). This panel will consist of three Commission members, and whenever an analysis is necessary, it will be able to request a consultation with outside specialists.

The investigation would focus on Niemann's self-statement regarding internet cheating as well as the World Champion's charges of alleged cheating by Niemann.

Following the recent developments in the Carlsen-Niemann controversy, FIDE's Fair Play Commission (FPL) has decided to act ex-officio and create an Investigatory Panel (IP).https://t.co/891rvY6mJR



/thread [1/4] pic.twitter.com/oKf1BrLHbH — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 29, 2022

The FPL is prepared to review the circumstances, gather and evaluate the relevant data and evidence, and ascertain the facts and claims that have been made public, according to Fair Play Chairperson Salomeja Zaksaite. The panel will guarantee an impartial decision while defending the interests of both parties throughout the investigation.



Mrs Zaksaite said, "In the best interest of the chess community, we would politely ask the public to refrain from speculating on the results and possible sanctions until all relevant data have been carefully evaluated and a thorough investigation has been completed."

Magnus-Niemann Controversy

Earlier on Tuesday, World Champion Magnus Carlsen accused Hans Niemann of cheating after resigning against him twice in the period of one month.

In a statement on the social media network, Twitter addressed to Chess World, Carlsen said, "I believe that Niemann has cheated more -- and more recently -- than he has publicly admitted. His over-the-board progress has been unusual." He did not specify the exact form of the alleged cheating, but added there was "more that I would like to say".

My statement regarding the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/KY34DbcjLo — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) September 26, 2022

It is interesting to note that Niemann confessed to cheating before when he was 12 years old and 16 years old so that he can play with high-rated chess players.



But he claims he has never played dishonestly in a face-to-face encounter and is even willing to play in the naked state to demonstrate his sincerity. The American was banned from the popular chess website chess.com in early September because of website cheating.

Carlsen said, "I know that my actions have frustrated many in the chess community. I am frustrated. I want to play chess. I want to continue to play chess at the highest level in the best events." He said cheating in chess was "an existential threat to the game" and said: "I don't want to play against people that have cheated repeatedly in the past."





