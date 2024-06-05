Explained: What is armageddon in chess?

Chess is undoubtedly a game of mind over matter. That said, every now and then, the term ‘armageddon’ enters the mix, to declare a winner after a long game yields no results.

While the term might create illusions of a physical duel owing to popular culture, its application in chess is quite the opposite.

So, what is armageddon - a term that we hear so often in international chess competitions today.

The ultimate tie-break

A game of chess, especially the classical game, has a high probability of culminating in a draw.

In a tournament, when players go head-to-head against each other over several rounds, draws don’t necessarily make for exciting viewing.

What’s more, with a leaderboard keeping track of the player leading the pack, wins are essential. Therefore, should a game end in a draw, a tie-break is used to break the deadlock.



How does armageddon work?



In a regular game of chess, both players are allocated an equal number of time on the clock. In armageddon, however, the time-control settings vary.

Here, the player with white pieces has a bit more cushion, thanks to extra time on the clock when compared to the player with black pieces.

For instance, if the player with white were to get five-minutes for the armageddon round, the opponent with black gets four.



Should observers find this method unfair, there is a twist to the tale. If the armageddon round were to end in a draw as well, the player with black pieces emerges the winner.

The pressure, therefore, is on the player with the white pieces, for the opponent knows that a draw in black will ensure victory.

Thrilling chess



The armageddon round creates dramatic moments in chess as the player with white uses the clock and is constantly on the offensive whilst the player with back defends relentlessly and often with desperation.

The white moves aggressively and looks to pile the pressure on the black right from the outset. The black, meanwhile, remains solid in defense while taking minimal risks.



Strategies aside, armageddon makes for exciting chess, both for the fans as well as the players.



While the fans are treated to some thrilling, fast-paced chess action with a winner being declared, players heading into an armageddon round know that they stand a chance to spring a surprise on an unsuspecting opponent.