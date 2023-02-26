D Gukesh finishes second at WR Chess Masters 2023

India's Dommaraju Gukesh, on Sunday, shared the second spot with World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi after a three-way tie at the WR Chess Challenger 2023.

At the end of the nine regular rounds, Gukesh, Nepo, and Levon Aronian were tied for the top spot with 5.5 points forcing the tournaments into a three-way tiebreak.

The 10+2 rapid tiebreaks were to be played in a double round robin format, but Levon Aronian won his first three matches convincingly to seal the title. The remaining two matches were not played.

Aronian defeated Gukesh in the first tiebreak match, before defeating Nepo in his second. Gukesh once again fell short against the Armenian Grandmaster to hand him the title.

The Indian had won his second tie-break against Nepomniathtchi.

Earlier in the day, Levon Aronian and D Gukesh were up against each other in the final round of WR Chess Challenger and were level on points. With an out-right win required to seal the title, both the players setteled for a draw.

Nepomniathtchi, who started the final round trailing the leaders - Gukesh and Aronian, by half a point, won his final round match against Vincent Keymar in a marathon 6-hour battle to force a three-way tie-break.