D Harika loses in final of Julius Baer Women's Speed Chess Championship

Indian grandmaster D Harika lost 11-15 to Hou Yifan of China in the final of the Julius Baer Women's Online Speed Chess Championship 2023 on Thursday.

Harika took home USD 4,230.77 for the games she won in the tournament.

"I'm just not happy with my strength today. I think it has to do with immediately back-to-back matches, it way exhausting," Harika said after the match.

"This is one of my favorite tournaments, being at home, you can play such matches with the best players with an amazing prize fund, wish to come back again next year" she added.

Harika had defeated GM Kateryna Lagno in the semifinals 12-10.

Hou Yifan wins second WSCC title 🏆



🇨🇳 GM Hou Yifan is the first player to win two WSCC titles. After defeating 🇮🇳 GM Harika Dronavalli in the Julius Baer Women's Speed Chess Championship 2023 Final 15-11, the Chinese grandmaster is a two-time champion.



Will the world's… pic.twitter.com/exXRyjVWxR — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 23, 2023

Hou earned USD 10,000 for winning the title and another USD 5,769.23 for win percentage.



Hou took a three-point lead in the first four games. Although her opponent won two games in the second half, the Chinese were in control.

"I got lucky to start with some leading positions," said Hou after the triumph.

"When this match (went) to the bullet chess, I felt like I (couldn't) see the moves... but in general, I am relatively satisfied with the performance today, especially compared to the previous match where I blundered more," she added.