Singapore set to host 2024 FIDE World C'ship between Gukesh and Liren

Singapore is set to host the 2024 FIDE World Championship between India's D Gukesh and reigning world champion Ding Liren of China, the International Chess Federation announced on Monday.



The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, won the bid to host the marquee event ahead of New Delhi and Chennai.

The World Championship match will be played between reigning champion Liren and Challenger Gukesh, the winner of FIDE Candidates.

The match, which boasts a sensational prize fund of $2.5 million, will take place between November 20 and December 15 later this year.

FIDE had received three competitive applications for hosting the World Championship match from the Indian cities of New Delhi and Chennai New Delhi and Singapore.

"After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the International Chess Federation has selected Singapore as the host of the World Championship Match," the FIDE wrote in its statement.

"We are delighted that for the first time in the history of FIDE, a match for the World Championship will take place in Singapore. Not only is Singapore one of the most iconic global tourist and business hubs, but it is also a thriving chess center with great ambitions and talent," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said.

"I would also like to thank the other bidders – New Delhi and Chennai. Both cities are renowned chess hubs with a rich history of hosting chess events, and we are confident we will see major chess events there in the future," Dvorkovich continued.