Chess Freestyle Challenge: D Gukesh bows out of podium race

Indian chess prodigy bowed out of the podium contention in the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Challenge after playing a draw with Fabiano Caruana of the United States on Tuesday.

World number one Magnus Carlsen came from behind to score over Alireza Firouza of France first in the classical and then in the tiebreaker to make it to the semifinals quite easily.

Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian's experience came in handy as he outclassed Vincent Keymer of Germany to make it to the semis, while Nodribek Abdusattarov proved superior to reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China to make his way into to last four.

Gukesh was playing a must-win match against Caruana but the experience of the American GM in this format came in handy as he held Gukesh to a draw to spilt the point.

Earlier, Gukesh had lost to Caruana in the first classical match yesterday. However, it's not the end for Gukesh who will be fighting for the 5th to 8th spot.

In the first classical game of Freestyle chess in the quarter finals, Gukesh lost to Fabiano Caruana. The young Indian GM was doing a good job deep into the middlegame and had quite a tangible edge.



However, Caruana proved to be an extremely tough nut to crack. As the time… pic.twitter.com/NsJNIQwL4i — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) February 11, 2024

In the semifinals, Carlsen will take on Abdusattarov, while Aronian has a tough nut to crack in Caruana.



Among other contestants, Gukesh will be up against Keymer and Alireza will face Ding Liren in the 200000 USD prize money tournament being played under Chess960 rules where the starting position of the pieces is changed randomly at the start of the game.

Results Quarterfinal game 2:

Fabiano Caruana (USA) drew with D Gukesh (Ind) 1.5-0.5; Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzb) drew with Ding Liren (Chn) 1.5-0.5; Alireza Firouza (Fra) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 1-1, 0-2; Levon Aronian (USA) beat Vincent Keymer (Ger) 1.5-0.5.