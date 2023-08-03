D Gukesh goes past Viswanathan Anand to become new India number 1

Viswanathan Anand's 37-year reign as India's top chess player in the live world rankings was brought to an end by the 17-year-old D Gukesh on Thursday.

Gukesh, who won his second round match against Mistradin Iskandarov in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, reached a live rating of 2755.9 to rise to world number 9 in the classic open category. Anand, who is on 2754.0, dropped down to 10th.

If Gukesh can hold on to this ranking till next month, he will be the first Indian to overtake Anand in the world rankings since July 1986, back when there was no concept of live ratings. This is highly likely to happen as Anand is not playing at the moment.

17-year old D Gukesh has now overtaken 5-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand in the live ratings to become the India no.1 player, with a live rating of 2756! What a moment. pic.twitter.com/gzY4Qjteg1 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) August 3, 2023

Anand has been India’s top-ranked player in all published lists since January 1987. He first made it to the world’s top-10 in July 1991 and has been the undisputed king of Indian chess since then. He had dropped to India number 2 for a few hours in the live rankings in March 2016, when Pentala Harikrishna had briefly overtaken him.

Gukesh D won again today and has overcome Viswanathan Anand in live rating! There is still almost a month till next official FIDE rating list on September 1, but it's highly likely that 17-year-old will be making it to top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player!… pic.twitter.com/n3I2JPLOJQ — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 3, 2023

Hearty Congratulations to @DGukesh , his family and his coaches for creating history today! The era of youngsters officially begins today in India. What a role model they have had all these decades in @vishy64theking Indian chess owes a lot to him 🙏. — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) August 3, 2023

Gukesh is also the third Indian to enter the top 10 in the world after Anand and Harikrishna.