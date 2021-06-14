Assam's Shahil Dey becomes first-ever chess International Master from Northeast India

India saw its first-ever chess International Master from the Northeast region with Assam's 14-year-old Shahil Dey achieving the feat today. In a moment that is sure to bring about a reason to cheer for the Chess community in India, Shahil Dey was awarded his first International Master norm at the GM Round Robin Tournament held in Serbia. The tournament took place in February and was the former Under 7 and Under 9 National Champion's first major outing since the lockdown. His overall performance rating stands at 2473.

Ministry of Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam and Sports Authority of Assam conveys heartiest congratulations to Shahil Dey for becoming Northeast and Assam's first and latest International Master of India.

May he bring more laurels for Assam pic.twitter.com/9IMBzvLGHY — Sports Authority Of Assam (@assam_sports) June 14, 2021

The boy from Assam has been making waves in the Chess community and is currently coached by International Master Roktim Bandyopadhyay in Kolkata.



The highlight of the entire event was the feats he accomplished during his victories over formidable Chess players. During the course of the tournament, he defeated individuals with higher ratings such as Grand Master Hans Niemann, whose ELO rating is 2525. He also finished in second place above the likes of GM Kosic Dragan, GM Atalik Suat, and IM Ratkovic Milovan.



