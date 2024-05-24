With bases loaded, chess goes big in India

Bangalore: "They're here, they're here," screamed a group of ecstatic 10-year-olds before sprinting in the direction of two vehicles that they had just spotted.

"Movie star," said a bemused passerby, for the queue emanating from an auditorium in Bangalore on Thursday night, was serpentine and long enough to get heads turning.

And just as the star in question stepped out of the car, a resounding cheer - 'Gukeeeeesh, Gukesh' - akin to the iconic Sachin chant.

No movie star alighted from the cars though. Instead, the creme-de-la-creme of Indian chess did.

A huge cheer

Over two hundred fans jostled for the best seats in the house and cheered aloud as the legendary Viswanathan Anand took the stage at the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA) meet-up held in the city.

And the cheering continued unabated even as Gukesh, followed by Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali made their way up to the dais.

The meet-up, organised by WACA was a celebration of the young trio's achievements. At just eighteen years of age, Prag has an FIDE Chess ranking of 14, while older sister Vaishali is ranked 13 on the women's list.

Gukesh D, meanwhile, ranked number six in the world and a few days shy of eighteen himself, received resounding applause as a video message displaying his astounding effort to win the recent candidates event was displayed on the big screen.

A roaring cheer for Gukesh D at the #waca fan meet-up in Bangalore on Thursday night.@the_bridge_in pic.twitter.com/PXxJRPj9gq — Rahul Kargal (@rahulkargal) May 24, 2024

A chess revolution



The scenes that unfolded in Bangalore on Thursday night were an indication of the growing popularity of chess in the country.

Last year, the country boasted 85 GMs, 124 International Masters (IM), 23 Woman Grandmasters (WGM), and 42 Woman International Masters (WIM).

Those astounding figures notwithstanding, at the very top echelons of the sport, India now has several Grand Masters that feature in the world's top twenty-four in the men's category and three in the women's ranking list to be precise.

And unbeknownst to most, the achievements of this crop and the others are flaming a chess revolution in the country. From clubs and schools to universities and offices, people of all age groups are playing chess, both on the board and online.

"I play chess online during my break at work," said Mainak, a technology professional.

"It's a great escape when on a break and helps me unwind briefly when at work."

Numerous online portals became incredibly popular during the pandemic and this only contributed to the sport’s spiraling growth.

Dilip, an engineering student, loves to play online as well.

"As much as I'd like to play at the university, firewalls block the chess portals and so, we need to play on the board during our breaks," he said, with a smile.

Mentoring support

While several academies across the country offer formal coaching to young aspirants, the proven ones need a little extra care.

And that's where WACA and Viswanathan Anand are upping the ante and now have six 'mentees' and eight 'talents' under their umbrella.

"It's been spectacular. The last three years have been exciting for Indian chess," said the five-time world champion, speaking at the event.

"The bases are now loaded with Prag, Gukesh, and Vaishali," said Sandeep Singhal, co-founder and Managing Partner at WestBridge Capital.

He was hinting at the trio's success and how, with that in place, the task at hand now was the industrialization of the system to scale up.

"You can't take chess out of me," said Anand, reassuring fans of his support for Indian chess despite having semi-retired.

And so, the task for him and the rest that is passionate about the sport is the engagement of the next set of players, all with the goal of not just producing the next world champion but building an entire pipeline of Grand Masters to cement India as a world-leader in chess.