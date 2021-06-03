Chess Grand Master Koneru Humpy qualifies for FIDE Women's Candidates

Indian Grand Master (GM) and World Number 3, Koneru Humpy, has qualified for the FIDE Women's Candidates, which is scheduled to be held in the first half of 2022. The FIDE Women's Candidates is a tournament that provides top women chess stars from around the globe a shot at challenging the existing World Champion, who in this case is China's GM Ju Wenjun.



The confirmation of Humpy's qualification came after the conclusion of the final leg of the Women's Grand Prix (WGP), which was being held in Gibraltar. The 34-year-old Indian has made it to the Candidates despite being forced to miss out on the final leg of WGP due to covid-19 restrictions.

According to rules, the top two finishers at WGP were expected to qualify for the candidates. But since the Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina had already qualified, being the finalist of the Women's World Championship 2020, so Humpy made the cut in the first spot despite finishing second. While Russian GM Katernya Lagno qualified in the second spot.

"Happy to qualify for Fide women's #candidates in 2022 despite not playing in the final Grand Prix at Gibraltar!! This is the fifth consecutive time to be placed 2nd in overall Grand Prix series," Humpy tweeted.

Humpy has also qualified for the FIDE Women's World Cup, which will be held in Sochi, Russia, from 10th July 2021 to 6th August 2021. The podium finishers at the World Cup will also qualify for the FIDE Women's Candidates and three more Indians – GM Harika Dronavalli, IM Bhakti Kulkarni, and IM Padmini Rout will be in contention for those three slots.