Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi stuns Hikaru Nakamura; ends unbeaten run

Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi stunned world number three Hikaru Nakamura ending his unbeaten run of 47 matches in classical chess in the second round of the Candidates tournament in Toronto on Saturday.

Vidit, playing with black pieces, ended Nakamura's 47-match unbeaten streak which started after his loss against world champion Ding Liren at the last Candidates tournament in 2022.

In an all-Indian clash, D Gukesh got better of R Praggnanandhaa in a complex game.

In the other games in the open category, Ian Nepomniachtchi beat Alireza Firouzja, while Fabiano Caruana bettered Nijat Abasov.

Contrastingly all the games in Open category yielded a result as compared to the first round where all games ended in draw.

WAKE UP INDIA! 🇮🇳



Vidit Gujrathi takes down Hikaru Nakamura - as BLACK - in the first decisive game of the #FIDECandidates 👏



This is Hikaru's first defeat in 47 classical games, dating all the way back to the last Candidates tournament! pic.twitter.com/TCHWgSp2cN — Chess.com (@chesscom) April 5, 2024

Vidit will take on Pragg today late night while Gukesh has a clash against two-time world championship contender Ian Nepomniachtchi.

In women's category, R Vaishali had a poor day much like his younger brother Praggnanandhaa.

Vaishali lost to China’s Tan Zhongyi. Tan was the only player to end the first round with victory across her name in round one.

Koneru Humpy registered another draw as she ended her round two match against Russia's Kateryna Lagno in a stalemate.

Legend Viswanathan Anand, who is in Toronto doing commentary in the tournament, called the day a thrilling one with Vidit's win being highlight of the day.



Winner of the open category will take on World Champion Ding Loren while winner of the women's category will face Ju Wenjun.