Candidates 2024: Gukesh wins big, becomes joint leader after round 12

17-year-old D Gukesh secured a big important win over Nijat Abasov that helped him go level on points with leader Ian Nepomniachtchi, who drew against R Praggnanandhaa in round 12 of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall of Toronto on Thursday.

Gukesh will be the youngest Challenger for the world championship ever if he wins this year's Candidates.

He showed amazing composure against Abasov and played a smooth game, slowly outplaying his opponent with the black pieces and not allowing counterplay for his opponent.

“I thought it was a pretty good game,” said Gukesh after beating Abasov. “I felt like I was outplaying but he still had some drawing chances in the endgame," he added.

🇮🇳 Gukesh D (2743) defeats 🇦🇿 Nijat Abasov (2632); we have a three-way tie for first between Ian Nepomniachtchi, 🇺🇸 Hikaru Nakamura and 🇮🇳 Gukesh D with two rounds to go.



Round 12 #FIDECandidates

📷 Michal Walusza pic.twitter.com/y4QLy3Aj6u — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 18, 2024

Going into round 12 as the sole leader, Nepomniachtchi was held to a draw by Praggnanandhaa who played a solid game and did not let the defending champion out of his sight.



Vidit Gujrathi, however, lost against Fabiano Caruana. Caruana did let his advantage slip a few times. But then he gradually restored his lead and finally converted the game into a victory.

After round 12, it is a three-way tie at the top with Gukesh, Nakamura, and Nepomniachtchi having 7.5 points each and Caruana trails the leading pack by half a point.

Two more rounds are left in the Candidates, and it looks like it will take all the games to determine the champion in the Open section.

Open Candidates standings after round 12 Image courtesy: FIDE

Over on the women's side, Koneru Humpy played a draw with Aleksandra Goryachkina although she did, at one point, held a superior position.

Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali, on the other hand, managed to win her tie against Anna Muzychuk with the black pieces, making it the only decisive result in the women’s tournament today.

After round 12, Tan Zhongyi is on top with 8 points, closely followed by Lei Tingjie with 7.5. Goryachkina, Koneru, and Lagno are tied in third place with 6 points each.

Women's Candidates standings after round 12. Image courtesy: FIDE

The FIDE Candidates Tournament goes on to the final rest day on Friday before the two ultimate rounds. The 13th round of the event will commence on April 20.